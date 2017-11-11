Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Questionable for Week 10
Grimes (shoulder) has been listed as questionable by the Buccaneers for Sunday's game versus the Jets.
Grimes ended his week with two full practices, so he appears to be more on the probable side of questionable designation. Still, no official decision on his status will be made until the team sees how he is feeling prior to kickoff Sunday. Fellow starting cornerback Robert McClain is listed as doubtful, so the team would be especially thin on secondary depth should Grimes ultimately be unable to go.
