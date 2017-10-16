Grimes posted eight tackles (seven solo) -- including one for loss -- one interception and another pass defensed in Sunday's 38-33 loss to the Cardinals.

Grimes' tackle total led the Bucs and also served as a season high. The veteran cornerback picked off his first pass of the season in the third quarter when he snagged a throw intended for J.J. Nelson at the Tampa 19-yard line. Despite the impressive final line, Grimes still had a part to play in quarterback Carson Palmer completing a whopping 81.8 percent of his passes Sunday, and he also appeared to be trailing Larry Fitzgerald on his 11-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. Grimes continues to offer a fairly high fantasy upside with respect to interceptions, with the occasional high-tackle output an added bonus.