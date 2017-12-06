Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Racks up five stops in loss
Grimes tallied five solo tackles in Sunday's 26-20 overtime loss to the Packers.
The veteran corner managed his highest tackle total since Week 6, but he's only notched a modest two interceptions on the season. Grimes has no fewer than four picks in the previous four campaigns, so the 34-year-old has some ballhawking to do over the season's final four games to keep that streak alive.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Four tackles Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Three solo stops, INT in return•
-
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Active for Week 10•
-
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Questionable for Week 10•
-
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Full participant Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Opens week with limited session•
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you replacement options at tight end to help you deal with the loss of...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 rest of season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Top Waiver Wire RBs
Who is Jamey adding at the RB position? Find out here.