Grimes tallied five solo tackles in Sunday's 26-20 overtime loss to the Packers.

The veteran corner managed his highest tackle total since Week 6, but he's only notched a modest two interceptions on the season. Grimes has no fewer than four picks in the previous four campaigns, so the 34-year-old has some ballhawking to do over the season's final four games to keep that streak alive.

