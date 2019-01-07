Grimes, who was credited with five solo tackles and three passes defensed in a Week 17 loss to the Falcons, finished the 2018 season with 48 tackles (42 solo), one forced fumble and six pass break-ups across 13 games.

Grimes was as active as ever in the tackle department, and he's now managed no fewer than 48 stops in the last nine seasons in which he's played at least 12 games. However, the veteran also failed to record an interception for the first time in a season in which he suited up for at least that many contests, as Grimes had only logged a combined three appearances in the other two campaigns (2007 and 2012) in which he'd failed to nab at least one pick. Moreover, the 35-year-old's six defensed passes qualified as his lowest figure since 2008. Grimes played 2018 on a one-year, $7 million contract, and he could therefore well be on the move this offseason, especially with a new coaching staff imminent.