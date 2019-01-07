Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Rare interception-less season
Grimes, who was credited with five solo tackles and three passes defensed in a Week 17 loss to the Falcons, finished the 2018 season with 48 tackles (42 solo), one forced fumble and six pass break-ups across 13 games.
Grimes was as active as ever in the tackle department, and he's now managed no fewer than 48 stops in the last nine seasons in which he's played at least 12 games. However, the veteran also failed to record an interception for the first time in a season in which he suited up for at least that many contests, as Grimes had only logged a combined three appearances in the other two campaigns (2007 and 2012) in which he'd failed to nab at least one pick. Moreover, the 35-year-old's six defensed passes qualified as his lowest figure since 2008. Grimes played 2018 on a one-year, $7 million contract, and he could therefore well be on the move this offseason, especially with a new coaching staff imminent.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wild Card round injury updates
See who's in and who's out for Wild Card weekend.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top lineups, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Best Fantasy Football Wild Card rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Wild Card DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over Wild Card Weekend? We've got...
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...