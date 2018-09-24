Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Ready to make season debut
Grimes (groin) is active for Monday night's game against the Steelers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Grimes has missed the first two games of the season after suffering a groin injury leading up Week 1, but he appears to have put the injury behind him. Tampa Bay's defense should be improved with Grimes' return, as they attempt to stop Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers' high-power offense.
