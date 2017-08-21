Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Recovering well from laceration
Grimes (lower leg) has already had a portion of the stitches removed from his lacerated shin and is expected to be ready for the season opener, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Grimes was seen working with head athletic trainer Bobby Slater after Sunday's practice, a session that he did not participate in. Despite the fact his laceration is already well on its way to healing, Grimes isn't expected to play next Saturday against the Browns in the Bucs' third preseason game. However, he currently doesn't appear to be in any danger of missing any regular-season action.
