Grimes was one of several players getting reps as a punt returner Thursday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Grimes' sole punt return experience in his 10-year NFL career came in 2015 with the Dolphins, when he compiled 59 yards on four runbacks. However, the Bucs appear interested in auditioning several players for the job this summer, as receiver Adam Humphries and fellow corner Vernon Hargreaves also put in time as returners in Thursday's drills. Given Grimes' age and value to the defense, it would appear unlikely that he'd be asked to pull double duty, but the team apparently wants to consider multiple options for the time being.