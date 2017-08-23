Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Returns to position drills Tuesday
Grimes (lower leg) returned to practice Tuesday and participated exclusively in position drills, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The veteran corner didn't do any work during team periods and still wore a sleeve on his injured leg. He remained on the field putting in some extra work following the conclusion of practice, but head coach Dirk Koetter has labeled him as doubtful for Saturday's third preseason contest versus the Browns.
