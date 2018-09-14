Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Ruled out again
Grimes (groin) will not play against the Eagles on Sunday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
The Buccaneers will once again suit up without their top cornerback. Expect Ryan Smith, Carlton Davis and M.J. Stewart to once again serve as a rotational group in Grimes' absence.
