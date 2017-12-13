Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Snags third pick of season
Grimes posted three tackles (two solo) and recorded his third interception of the season in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Lions.
The veteran defensive back was part of a secondary that allowed Matthew Stafford to rack up 381 passing yards, but he was able to grab his third interception of the season in the second quarter on a deep throw intended for Kenny Golladay. Grimes has logged all three picks in the last seven games, and one more interception over the final three contests would give him at least four for five consecutive seasons.
