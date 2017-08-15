Grimes (lower leg) made the trip up to Jacksonville for this week's joint practices with the Jaguars, but will remain sidelined indefinitely, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Grimes' laceration on his leg, which he sustained in last Wednesday's practice when he got tangled up with a receiver, ultimately required 20 stitches to close. The veteran corner is still in the midst of healing, so it's difficult to ascertain when he'll be able to return to the field. It's conceivable the Bucs could opt to hold Grimes out of the remaining three exhibitions and simply let practices serve as his main source of preparation for the regular season.