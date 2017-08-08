Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Strong day of ballhawking Monday
Grimes performed well while defending both DeSean Jackson and Mike Evans in Monday's practice, Joe Kania of the team's official site reports.
Grimes has often had his hands full during the first several practices of camp trying to shadow the Bucs' impressive receiving corps, but he was able to get the better of some of his toughest matchups Monday. Grimes was able to bat down a long throw from Jameis Winston down the middle intended for Jackson and also snagged an interception later in the session while defending Evans. The veteran corner showed no signs of slowing down in his first season in Tampa in 2016, corralling four interceptions and recording 57 tackles (51 solo).
