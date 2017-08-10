Grimes (undisclosed) will miss Friday's preseason opener due to a laceration suffered in practice Wednesday, Roy Cummings of WFLA News reports.

The details surrounding Grimes' laceration aren't clear, but it doesn't sound like anything that should impact his availability for Week 1. Ryan Smith or Jude Adjei-Berimah could see reps with the first-team defense in Grimes' absence Friday.