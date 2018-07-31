Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Will be temporarily sidelined
Grimes is expected to miss practice the next couple of days due to an undisclosed injury, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
It appears that it is just general wear and tear that is keeping Grimes sidelined for the next few days, as there doesn't seem to be much concern from the Buccaneers regarding the defensive back's health. Coming off yet another strong campaign in 2017, Grimes is set to start at cornerback once again for Tampa Bay this season after re-signing with them this offseason.
