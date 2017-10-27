Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Will not play Sunday
Grimes (shoulder) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Grimes did not practice this week and the Buccaneers' secondary will have to do some shuffling against the Panthers this week, with Robert McClain (concussion) also out. Ryan Smith is likely to step in at starting cornerback, as Javien Elliott and Deji Olatoyle should see increased roles in the nickel and dime packages.
