Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Will sit again Sunday
Grimes (shoulder) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Grimes did not practice this week and is set to miss his second consecutive game. Ryan Smith will likely step in again at starting cornerback, with Javien Elliott seeing snaps in the nickel package.
