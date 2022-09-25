Perriman (knee) is active for Sunday's Week 3 clash against the Packers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

As expected, the veteran speedster will be available on a day when the Buccaneers' receiving corps will be down Mike Evans (suspension), Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee). Perriman played a key role in the Week 2 win over the Saints after Evans was ejected in the fourth quarter, catching what was essentially a game-sealing 28-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady. Given the volume of absences in the receiver corps Sunday, Perriman should be in line for an elevated role as a starter alongside Russell Gage.