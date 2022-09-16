Perriman (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Perriman was limited in all three of Tampa Bay's practices throughout the week. If he suits up, Perriman could see an expanded role in a banged-up Buccaneers receiving corps that will be without Chris Godwin (hamstring) and lists all three of Mike Evans (calf), Julio Jones (knee) and Russell Gage (hamstring) as questionable.