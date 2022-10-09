Perriman (knee/hamstring) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Falcons, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Despite practicing in a limited capacity during Week 5 prep, Perriman will miss a second straight game due to knee and hamstring injuries. He'll be sitting along with Julio Jones (knee) and Deven Thompkins (coach's decision) on Sunday, meaning Tampa Bay will be down to Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage (back), Scotty Miller, Jaelon Darden and Kaylon Geiger at wide receiver. Perriman's next opportunity to suit up is Sunday, Oct. 16 in Pittsburgh.