Perriman (knee) was limited at Thursday's practice.
Tampa Bay's Week 2 injury report is chock full of top skill-position talent, with Mike Evans (calf), Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) not practicing Thursday and Leonard Fournette (hamstring), Russell Gage (hamstring) and Perriman experiencing caps on their reps. Friday could provide some finality regarding who among the group will be available Sunday at New Orleans, but if Perriman is active he could have a decent shot to be a regular target of Tom Brady.
