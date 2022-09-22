Perriman (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.
With Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) again sitting out, Perriman and Russell Gage (hamstring) remained limited Thursday, while Scotty Miller (calf) escaped such a fate with a full session. The Buccaneers will be without Mike Evans in Week 3 against the Packers due to a one-game suspension, and if one or both of Godwin and Jones are inactive, Perriman would stand to serve as the team's top vertical threat in the passing game. Friday's injury report may provide some clarity regarding Tampa Bay's receiving corps as a whole.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Limited participant in practice•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Key touchdown grab in win•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Among questionable TB WRs•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Another limited showing•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Limited with knee injury•