Perriman brought in four of eight targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 40-34 overtime loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

Perriman's reception, receiving yardage and target totals were all season bests, and he lucked into his first touchdown of the season by grabbing hold of a deflected pass originally intended for Mike Evans late in the first quarter. Perriman still had an inefficient effort overall, but he at least paid dividends for the first time all season. Perriman will look to build on this performance in Week 10 against the Cardinals, but he'll remain hard to trust despite the expanded role Sunday.