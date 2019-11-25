Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Big catch in Week 12 win
Perriman secured his only target for 44 yards in the Buccaneers' 35-22 win over the Falcons on Sunday.
Perriman's one touch made an impact, as he had the second-longest catch of the day for the Buccaneers. Perriman is one of the lower-volume No. 3 receivers in the league, having notched more than two receptions in only one game this season and already having been blanked altogether on three occasions. Therefore, even though the young veteran boasts plenty of speed, he remains a speculative play each week.
