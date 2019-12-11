Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Bigger role on tap
Perriman will work as the Buccaneers' No. 2 receiver over the final three games of the regular season if Mike Evans (hamstring) is sidelined for those contests, as Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reported would be the case.
Perriman had already been enjoying a slightly increased role in the offense prior to Evans' first-quarter injury in Week 14, following a dismal start to the season that saw the 2015 first-round pick bring in just three of his first 16 targets as a member of the Buccaneers. He finished Sunday's win over the Colts with a 3-70-1 line that included what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown. With Evans likely out of the picture, Perriman now appears in line to serve as the clear No. 2 option alongside top wideout Chris Godwin for the final three games of 2019, a stretch that notably consists of matchups against the vulnerable secondaries of the Lions, Texans and Falcons.
