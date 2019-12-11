Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Boost in role on tap
Perriman is slated to slot in as the Buccaneers' No. 2 receiver if Mike Evans (hamstring) misses the rest of the season, as reported by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN on Tuesday.
The fourth-year speedster had already been enjoying a slightly increasing role in the offense prior to Evans' Week 14 late first-quarter injury, following a dismal start to the season that saw him bring in just three of his first 16 targets as a member of the Buccaneers. Perriman finished Sunday's win over the Colts with a 3-70-1 line that included what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown. He now appears in line to serve as the clear No. 2 option alongside top wideout Chris Godwin for the final three games, a stretch that notably consists of matchups against the vulnerable secondaries of the Lions, Texans and Falcons.
