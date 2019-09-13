Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Can't hang on to ball in win
Perriman failed to come up with any of his four targets in the Buccaneers' 20-14 win over the Panthers on Thursday.
Perriman had a would-be touchdown clank off his hands and also came up empty on the other three looks he received from Jameis Winston. The speedster has logged just two receptions on nine targets over his first two games, certainly a disappointing start to his Bucs tenure after Perriman had shown encouraging flashes during training camp and preseason. Perriman will look to make more of an impact in a favorable matchup versus the Giants in Week 3 a week from Sunday.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Pair of grabs in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Couple of grabs in win•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Draws start in preseason opener•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Impresses in Friday's practice•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Full participant in minicamp•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Sidelined with shoulder injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you're locking in the right lineup with Dave Richard's look at the Week 2 schedule,...
-
Week 2 Trade Values Chart
Got an unexpected hole to fill after Week 1? Want to take advantage of some depth? Dave Richard's...