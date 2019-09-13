Perriman failed to come up with any of his four targets in the Buccaneers' 20-14 win over the Panthers on Thursday.

Perriman had a would-be touchdown clank off his hands and also came up empty on the other three looks he received from Jameis Winston. The speedster has logged just two receptions on nine targets over his first two games, certainly a disappointing start to his Bucs tenure after Perriman had shown encouraging flashes during training camp and preseason. Perriman will look to make more of an impact in a favorable matchup versus the Giants in Week 3 a week from Sunday.