Perriman secured five of six targets for 113 yards and three touchdowns in the Buccaneers' 38-17 win over the Lions on Sunday. He also rushed once for three yards.

Perriman's numbers are impressive under any circumstances, but given the Buccaneers lost both Chris Godwin and Scott Miller due to hamstring injuries Sunday and are already likely without Mike Evans the rest of the way for the same reason, they're particularly encouraging as well. The fifth-year speedster brought in scoring tosses of 34, 25 and 25 yards from Jameis Winston (thumb), giving him four of his five touchdowns on the season over his last two games. Perriman should be primed for every-snap volume in a Week 16 Saturday matchup versus the Texans, as Evans and Godwin are highly likely to miss that contest.