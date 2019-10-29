Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Catchless on four targets
Perriman was unable to haul in any of his four targets during Sunday' 27-23 loss to the Titans.
Though he had yet to link up with Jameis Winston to that point, Winston looked Perriman's way deep in the final moments of Sunday's loss with the Buccaneers attempting a comeback. However, Titans defensive back Logan Ryan seemed to run Perriman's route ahead of him and picked the pass off. After the game, head coach Bruce Arians blamed Winstons' two INTs on the receivers, including Perriman. The fourth-year player has been incredibly inefficient this season with just three catches for 16 yards on 16 targets. Sunday brings a Seahawks team that has surrendered plenty of passing yards this season, but expect them to be accumulated by the likes of Chris Godwin and Mike Evans instead.
