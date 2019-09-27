Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Cleared to face Rams
Perriman (quadriceps) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Rams.
Perriman will be tasked with a larger-than-usual role if Chris Godwin (hip) is ruled out or has any limitations. Coach Bruce Arians said he views Godwin as a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.
