Perriman (quadriceps) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Perriman will be tasked with a larger-than-usual role if Chris Godwin (hip) is ruled out or has any limitations. Coach Bruce Arians said he views Godwin as a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.

