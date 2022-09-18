Perriman (knee) is active for Sunday's game in New Orleans.
Perriman was limited in practice all week due to the knee injury, but he'll be ready to give it a go Sunday. Though the Buccaneers are missing Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) on Sunday, both Mike Evans (calf) and Russell Gage (hamstring) avoided the inactive list after being listed as questionable heading into the weekend. As a result, Perriman may still find himself third in the pecking order at wideout in New Orleans and likely represents little more than a speculative fantasy option.
