Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Could be cut
Perriman (hamstring) could be cut to help the Buccaneers with the formula for compensatory draft picks, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Signed to a one-year, $4 million deal this past offseason, Perriman already is shaping up as a disappointment, catching just three of 12 targets for 16 yards before he missed the past two weeks with a hamstring injury. His contract is large enough to factor into the formula for compensatory draft picks, but only if he's still on the Buccaneers' roster in Week 9. The Bucs used Scott Miller as their No. 3 receiver the past two games, with the rookie sixth-round pick catching three of nine targets for 39 yards and a touchdown. A Week 7 bye could inspire some changes for the 2-4 Bucs.
