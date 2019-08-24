Perriman brought in two of five targets for 15 yards in the Buccaneers' 13-12 preseason win over the Browns on Friday.

Perriman played a robust 36 snaps during the contest, although the Browns' effective defense did a good job of consistently limiting the first-team offense's passing attack. However, Perriman's night could have been even bigger had Jameis Winston not misfired on an attempt down the left sideline in the first quarter where Perriman had gotten a few yards into the clear. Perriman was also targeted down the right side of the field on the second offensive play, but the Buccaneers lost a challenge for possible defensive pass interference. Despite the modest line Friday, Perriman is firmly entrenched as the No. 3 receiver to open the season after a solid training camp and exhibition slate.