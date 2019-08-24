Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Couple of grabs in win
Perriman brought in two of five targets for 15 yards in the Buccaneers' 13-12 preseason win over the Browns on Friday.
Perriman played a robust 36 snaps during the contest, although the Browns' effective defense did a good job of consistently limiting the first-team offense's passing attack. However, Perriman's night could have been even bigger had Jameis Winston not misfired on an attempt down the left sideline in the first quarter where Perriman had gotten a few yards into the clear. Perriman was also targeted down the right side of the field on the second offensive play, but the Buccaneers lost a challenge for possible defensive pass interference. Despite the modest line Friday, Perriman is firmly entrenched as the No. 3 receiver to open the season after a solid training camp and exhibition slate.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Draws start in preseason opener•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Impresses in Friday's practice•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Full participant in minicamp•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Sidelined with shoulder injury•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Impressing early in OTAs•
-
Browns' Breshad Perriman: Signing with Bucs instead of Browns•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Freeman
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Top targets in each round
Using recent ADP data, Ben Gretch takes you through his thought process on who he is targeting...
-
Don't-Want-To-Draft List
Who are the players you should avoid at their current ADPs? Dave Richard shares his annual...
-
Career-year breakouts incoming
What good is a breakout player unless he puts up career-best numbers? Dave Richard found 11...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg reshapes his final version of Busts to help you avoid potential hazards in...