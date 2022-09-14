Perriman (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
The Buccaneers are slated to be without Chris Godwin (hamstring) for a few weeks, but the rest of the receiving corps is banged-up at the moment, with Julio Jones (knee) and Russell Gage (hamstring) logging DNPs and Mike Evans (calf) and Perriman having a cap on their reps Wednesday. Perriman should see an elevated snap count during Godwin's absence, but the extent of his increased workload depends on who's active Sunday at New Orleans and beyond.
