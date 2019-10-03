Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Doesn't practice after all
Updating a previous report, Perriman (hamstring) was classified as a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The Buccaneers' official site listed Perriman as a limited participant in their second session of the week, but the wideout apparently wasn't able to put in any work with his healthy teammates in the end. More clarity on Perriman's situation will come following Friday's practice, when the Buccaneers will reveal his level of participation in addition to making a call on whether or not he'll carry a designation into Sunday's game against the Saints. Through four games, Perriman has corraled only three of his 12 targets for 16 yards and no touchdowns.
