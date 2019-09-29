Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Done for the day
Perriman is ruled out to return to Sunday's game against the Rams due to a hamstring injury, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Perriman left Sunday's contest versus Los Angeles early in the first quarter. He fought through a quadriceps injury in practice earlier this week. Justin Watson, Bobo Wilson and Scott Miller could see increased snaps with Perriman ruled out.
