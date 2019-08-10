Perriman brought in one of two targets for 11 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-28 preseason loss to the Steelers on Friday.

With Mike Evans sitting out the exhibition opener for precautionary reasons, it was Perriman shifting into the starting lineup alongside Chris Godwin. The offseason acquisition, who is believed to have the inside track to the No. 3 receiver job, was able to make his mark on the stat sheet during his one series of work. Perriman figures to slot back into his third receiver role when Evans likely makes his preseason debut against the Dolphins next Friday.