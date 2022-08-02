Perriman pulled up while running a route during individual drills early in Monday's practice and exited the session for good, Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Perriman is battling multiple players for a spot on the latter portion of the wide receiver depth chart, so any significant amount of missed time could be especially costly. The veteran speedster returned to the Buccaneers in 2021 after a season away with the Jets, posting an 11-167-1 line on 18 targets over six regular-season games.