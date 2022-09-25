Perriman (knee) is expected to suit up for Sunday's game against Green Bay, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Perriman and Russell Gage (hamstring) are expected to play Sunday, while Julio Jones (knee) is a true game-time decision. Meanwhile, Mike Evans (suspension) and Chris Godwin (hamstring) are both out versus Green Bay. Final clarification will come leading up to Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, but if Perriman is able to suit up he could be asked to handle a key role in Tampa Bay's passing game.