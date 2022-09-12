Perriman rushed once for minus-7 yards and failed to bring in any of his three targets during the Buccaneers' 19-3 win over the Cowboys on Sunday night.

Perriman garnered active status over Scotty Miller and was on the field for 26 snaps overall, but as his final line implies, he did less than nothing with them. The fact the veteran logged three targets in a talent-rich Buccaneers air attack is at least mildly noteworthy but also likely fueled by the fact Chris Godwin exited the game after only 19 snaps due to a hamstring injury. If Godwin is forced to miss the Week 2 contest against the Saints, however, Perriman would seem to be a safe bet to be active for that game as well.