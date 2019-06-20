Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Full participant in minicamp
Perriman (shoulder) was a full participant in mandatory minicamp, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Perriman dealt with a shoulder injury towards the end of OTAs, but it sounds like he was able to bounce back rather quickly before the team leaves for summer break. Currently a favorite for the No. 3 role behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, Perriman is an interesting post-hype sleeper in what could be an aggressive Bruce Arians offense. After all, there are 74 targets left over from the departure of DeSean Jackson and the Bucs don't have many other options with Perriman's athletic profile.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Sidelined with shoulder injury•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Impressing early in OTAs•
-
Browns' Breshad Perriman: Signing with Bucs instead of Browns•
-
Browns' Breshad Perriman: Staying in Cleveland•
-
Browns' Breshad Perriman: Wanted in Cleveland•
-
Browns' Breshad Perriman: Team's leading receiver in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty/Keeper Mailbag
Should you keep James Conner? Should you trade Todd Gurley? Heath Cummings answers those questions...
-
Fantasy Football: Target Corey Davis?
Ben Gretch kicks off a new series reviewing the sustainability of the highs and lows of the...
-
Post-minicamps Fantasy headlines
Now that minicamps have wrapped up, the NFL goes dark until camps open in mid-July. Here are...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Avoid Sanders
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
2019 Fantasy football auction prices
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...