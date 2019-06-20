Perriman (shoulder) was a full participant in mandatory minicamp, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Perriman dealt with a shoulder injury towards the end of OTAs, but it sounds like he was able to bounce back rather quickly before the team leaves for summer break. Currently a favorite for the No. 3 role behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, Perriman is an interesting post-hype sleeper in what could be an aggressive Bruce Arians offense. After all, there are 74 targets left over from the departure of DeSean Jackson and the Bucs don't have many other options with Perriman's athletic profile.

