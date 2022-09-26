Perriman caught three of four targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 14-12 loss to the Packers.

Perriman failed to really take advantage of Tampa Bay being without its top three wide receivers, as a fumble halted his team's momentum prior to halftime. Although he's topped 40 yards in consecutive weeks, Perriman could see his involvement decrease with Mike Evans set to return from suspension in Week 4, and Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) representing potential further reinforcements.