Perriman secured three of five targets for 70 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 38-35 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Perriman saw extra targets with Mike Evans (hamstring) out of action from the late first quarter on, and he was able to deliver a 12-yard touchdown reception with 3:51 remaining to seal the victory. Perriman now has eight receptions (11 targets) for 157 yards and Sunday's score over the last two weeks, and he could be set to serve as the No. 2 wideout the rest of the campaign if the hamstring injury Mike Evans suffered Sunday turns out to be as serious as feared.