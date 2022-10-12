Perriman (knee/hamstring) practiced fully Wednesday.
Prior to logging back-to-back absences, Perriman first didn't practice at all Week 4 before being listed as limited all of Week 5 prep. Now that he's handling every practice rep, he's a step ahead of fellow injured wide receivers Chris Godwin (hip/knee, limited), Julio Jones (knee, DNP), Russell Gage (ankle, DNP) and Jaelon Darden (tooth, DNP). In three appearances this season, Perriman has averaged 14.8 yards on his six catches while scoring one TD on 12 targets.
