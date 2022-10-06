Perriman (knee/hamstring) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday.
Perriman appears to be in a better spot than he was last week, when he didn't practice at all before he was deemed inactive this past Sunday versus the Chiefs. He'll have one more chance to log all activity at Friday's session, after which he may receive a designation for Week 5 action against the Falcons. If he's available, his potential workload will be contingent on the statuses of Chris Godwin (knee), Julio Jones (knee) and Russell Gage (hamstring), all of whom have had a cap on their reps this week like Perriman.
