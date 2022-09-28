Perriman (knee/hamstring) was a non-participant at practice Wednesday.
Perriman was listed with a knee injury on Week 2 and 3 practice reports, but now his hamstring has made an appearance. With Mike Evans back from his one-game suspension and Chris Godwin (hamstring), Julio Jones (knee) and Russell Gage (hamstring) all practicing in a limited capacity Wednesday, Perriman soon may be returning to a tertiary role in Tampa Bay's passing game, assuming he's active at all Sunday versus the Chiefs.
