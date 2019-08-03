Perriman, who is slated to serve as the Buccaneers' No. 3 receiver this season, made several impressive catches during Friday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.

Perriman has been enjoying a solid camp overall thus far, but he particularly stood out Friday. Vitali reports Perriman made several notable plays, including a long fade down the right sideline against cornerback Carlton Davis and a tough touchdown reception just beyond the goal line in a red-zone period. The veteran came down with both receptions despite each being contested, certainly a positive sign for a talented player that's nevertheless underachieved through his first three seasons (59 career receptions and five touchdowns over 37 career games).