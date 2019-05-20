Perriman displayed strong chemistry with Jameis Winston and impressive speed during the first week of OTAs, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.

The solidly built speedster has made a good first impression in on-field work, with his downfield routes particularly standing out. Perriman got behind defenders often during the first three days of OTAs, and even factoring in some missed connections, he's already showing glimpses of a developing rapport with his new quarterback. With a 6-foot-2 frame and 4.3 speed, Perriman could be one of the primary beneficiaries of coach Bruce Arians' aggressive passing philosophy.