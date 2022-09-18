Perriman brought in three of five targets for 45 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 20-10 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Perriman was able to overcome a knee injury to garner active status, and his presence became even more important in the fourth quarter when Mike Evans was ejected for his part in a multi-player brawl. Perriman then came down with a 28-yard touchdown grab down the right sideline with 7:41 remaining to snap a 3-3 tie and give the Buccaneers a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Despite the solid success Sunday, Perriman could bump down the depth chart in Week 3 against the Packers depending on the status of Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee).