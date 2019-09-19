Play

Perriman (quadriceps) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Perriman's presence on the field for back-to-back practices -- albeit in limited fashion -- is an encouraging sign for his availability heading into Sunday's matchup with the Giants. Even when entering the past two weeks healthier, however, Perriman has struggled to make much of impact in the Buccaneers' passing game. Through his first two games with the team, Perriman has corralled just two of nine targets for 10 yards.

