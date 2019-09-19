Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Limited again Thursday
Perriman (quadriceps) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Perriman's presence on the field for back-to-back practices -- albeit in limited fashion -- is an encouraging sign for his availability heading into Sunday's matchup with the Giants. Even when entering the past two weeks healthier, however, Perriman has struggled to make much of impact in the Buccaneers' passing game. Through his first two games with the team, Perriman has corralled just two of nine targets for 10 yards.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Limited in practice•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Can't hang on to ball in win•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Pair of grabs in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Couple of grabs in win•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Draws start in preseason opener•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Impresses in Friday's practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 QB Preview: Cam out too?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 3 without Drew...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Week 3 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3