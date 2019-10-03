Play

Perriman (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

According to Greg Auman of The Athletic, Perriman wasn't present during the portion of the session open to the media, but the fifth-year wide receiver eventually made it to the field and fit in enough reps to put Wednesday's absence in the rearview mirror. Perriman will look to get rid of his designation entirely at Friday's practice and on the ensuing injury report.

