Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Limited in practice Thursday
Perriman (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Thursday.
According to Greg Auman of The Athletic, Perriman wasn't present during the portion of the session open to the media, but the fifth-year wide receiver eventually made it to the field and fit in enough reps to put Wednesday's absence in the rearview mirror. Perriman will look to get rid of his designation entirely at Friday's practice and on the ensuing injury report.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Still not practicing•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Done for the day•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Cleared to face Rams•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Listed as limited Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Meager production in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...
-
Rankings: Early-season breakouts, busts
Our Fantasy experts figure out which early-season breakouts they buy, which busts they are...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
Week 5 Trade Values Chart
Is Saquon Barkley coming back sooner than later? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...